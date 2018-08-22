GO Train service suspended on Lakeshore West line due to fatality

GO Train service has been suspended on the Lakeshore West line due to a fatality west of Exhibition station.
Officials said they received a report of a fatality around 9:12 a.m. near Dowling Avenue and the Gardiner Expressway.
Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said there were no passengers on board when the person was struck by the train.
The Lakeshore West line will be suspended between Long Branch and Aldershot for the next couple of hours for the investigation.
Passengers travelling to Exhibition GO station are being advised to use the TTC for the time being.
