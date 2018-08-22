GO Train service suspended on Lakeshore West line due to fatality

GO Train service has been suspended on the Lakeshore West line due to a fatality west of Exhibition station.

Officials said they received a report of a fatality around 9:12 a.m. near Dowling Avenue and the Gardiner Expressway.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said there were no passengers on board when the person was struck by the train.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after being struck by freight train near Guelph GO

The Lakeshore West line will be suspended between Long Branch and Aldershot for the next couple of hours for the investigation.

Passengers travelling to Exhibition GO station are being advised to use the TTC for the time being.

I’m very sorry to report this is a confirmed fatality. Our thoughts are with the crew & first responders. There were no passengers on board. We are working on a recovery plan as quickly as possible given the CNE is on https://t.co/sl9AVT0Y5C — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) August 22, 2018

Lakeshore West Passengers: Emergency services are on site. Trains will not be able to move through the area until given permission. You can use your GO Ticket or PRESTO fare to board a TTC streetcar right out on Lakeshore Boulevard. — Lakeshore West Train (@GOtransitLW) August 22, 2018

Fatality west of Exhibition. Trains btwn Long Branch and Aldershot and buses btwn Long Branch and Union. — Lakeshore West Train (@GOtransitLW) August 22, 2018