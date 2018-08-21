Regina Police Service respond to mistaken release of confidential police logs

By mistake, the Regina Police Service sent out a mass email on Aug. 19 sharing confidential police logs to parties outside the police force, including media outlets.

The email enclosed information such as names, addresses, dates of birth along with detailed descriptions of crimes committed throughout the city.

“It was a mistake, but we had to take it quickly and seriously and we did,” RPS Chief Evan Bray said.

“It’s one of those things where we don’t like that it happened, but ultimately it falls on me and the Regina Police Service to make sure we have policies and procedures in place to make sure that it doesn’t.”

A report of the breach was sent right away by the RPS to the office of the privacy commissioner to let them know the breach occurred.

“The privacy commissioner has been very good to work with and has been very appreciative of the quick work that we did,” Bray said.

Regina police say they’ve already contacted the recipients of the breached information, telling them to delete it, and also reached out to the people who were affected by the email.

“It’s about the individuals whose privacy was breached and that was our main concern in this. To make sure we protect them as much as we can,” Bray said.

“Really, it’s about mitigating any further possible breach for them and working hard to make sure we don’t have similar situations happen in the future.”

Bray added the police service will use this as a learning experience and a reason to review and possibly update any of their current and future policies and procedures.