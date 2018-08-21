Canada
Collision kills Tyendinega Township man: OPP

A Tyendinaga man died on Friday evening after police say his car ran into the ditch and flipped on Shannonville Road.

OPP say a Tyendinaga Township man died on Friday evening after a single vehicle collision.

According to an OPP press release, 59-year-old Dayle Wright was driving northbound on Shannonville Road in Tyendinaga Township just before 9 p.m. on Friday when his car left the highway, struck the ditch and his vehicle flipped.

Police say Wright was the the only person in the car at the time of the collision.

The press release said Wright was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of the collision.

