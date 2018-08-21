Peterborough woman arrested in connection with early morning stabbing

A stabbing in Peterborough last week has led to the arrest of a Peterborough woman and a warrant for the arrest of two other suspects.

Police and EMS were called to a Bolivar Street residence for an injured woman shortly after midnight on Aug. 15. Peterborough police say the victim got into an argument with several other people in the home.

“During the dispute, the victim was assaulted and received stab wounds,” police stated on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to hospital and later released, police said.

On Aug. 16, police located a suspect in the incident. Alexandra Misty Bright, 24, of Aylmer Street North was arrested and charged with assault.

She was released from custody and will appear in court on Sept. 13.

“The investigation is ongoing and warrants have been issued for the arrest of two other persons in relation to this incident,” police said.

No names were released.