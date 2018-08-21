Western University, faculty return to negotiating table

Contract negotiations between Western University and the school’s faculty are set to resume Tuesday.

The two sides are returning after a summer break interrupted the negotiations that had been underway since early June.

University of Western Ontario’s Faculty Association president Dan Belliveau spoke to Mike Stubbs on London Live where he said there won’t be any impact on students if negotiations stretch into September.

“Things will look normal, no one would be the wiser that we are negotiating. So we can absolutely start the school year without a contract, all classes run, all faculty are in class, the year looks normal for everyone involved.”

The association is raising concerns over the number of part-time and contract faculty taking over teaching responsibilities in the institution. The number of full-time and tenured positions has been on the decline in recent years.

READ MORE: London school boards warn of ‘potential service disruptions’ amid transportation service dispute

In addition to staffing concerns, the association is calling for a new form of faculty assessment beyond student evaluations.

Belliveau went on to say that it would be unusual to see negotiations stretch past the fall, adding that in past rounds of negotiations a resolution was typically reached by October.