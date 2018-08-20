Thief charged after stealing from online ‘garage sale’

Twenty-year-old Justice Taylor, of Lethbridge, Alberta is charged with seventeen counts of theft under $5000.

It follows investigations by Regina police into a series of thefts involving items sold online, where goods were taken without payment.

READ MORE: Two missing boys believed to be in Regina

In August 2017, a 20-year-old male made multiple agreements on an online “garage sale” website where it’s alleged he offered to pay for listed items if they would be left out for pickup.

It was agreed that the goods would be left accessible for pick up overnight and the male was supposed to leave cash for payment.

When the sellers went to retrieve the money in the morning, the items were gone, but no payment was left.

When questioned by the seller, the suspect would no longer respond.

READ MORE: Regina police investigate two fires in North Central

Taylor makes his first appearance in court on these charges tomorrow.