Scenic Caves Road in Collingwood closed after motorcycle collision

Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision in Collingwood sent a motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, the collision took place just before 2 p.m. on Monday on Scenic Caves Road in The Blue Mountains.

Police say a motorcycle went off the roadway and into the ditch.

ROAD CLOSURE: Scenic Caves Rd b/w 15th Sideroad & Blue Mountain Rd #TheBlueMountains #Collingwood – Road remains closed due to collision. Reopening time unknown. ^ag — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) August 20, 2018

READ MORE: OPP investigating after body recovered from Owen Sound Harbour

Officers say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local area hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. As a result, Scenic Caves Road will remain closed for several hours between Grey Road 19 and Swiss Meadows Boulevard.