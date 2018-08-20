Canada
Scenic Caves Road in Collingwood closed after motorcycle collision

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say Scenic Caves Road between Grey Road 19 and Swiss Meadows Boulevard will remain closed for investigation.

Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision in Collingwood sent a motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, the collision took place just before 2 p.m. on Monday on Scenic Caves Road in The Blue Mountains.

Police say a motorcycle went off the roadway and into the ditch.

Officers say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local area hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. As a result, Scenic Caves Road will remain closed for several hours between Grey Road 19 and Swiss Meadows Boulevard.

