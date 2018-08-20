Scenic Caves Road in Collingwood closed after motorcycle collision
Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision in Collingwood sent a motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, the collision took place just before 2 p.m. on Monday on Scenic Caves Road in The Blue Mountains.
Police say a motorcycle went off the roadway and into the ditch.
Officers say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local area hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing. As a result, Scenic Caves Road will remain closed for several hours between Grey Road 19 and Swiss Meadows Boulevard.
