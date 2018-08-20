Talk to the Experts
August 20, 2018 3:29 pm
Updated: August 20, 2018 3:31 pm

Aug. 25 – Greentree Landscaping

By 630CHED

Greentree Outdoor Living will be on Talk to the Experts this Saturday.

Your deck should look great for years to come. And it can, with Stone Decks! This weekend on Talk to the Experts, Daryl Hooke is joined by Greentree Landscaping to learn more about this low maintenance deck that’s the same cost as composite, but with significant advantages.

It won’t be scratched by moving chairs around, doesn’t stain or fade, can be installed during the winter and it’s guaranteed for life!

That’s this Saturday at noon, only on 630 CHED.

