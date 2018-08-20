Alberta RCMP investigate sudden death near Cochrane

RCMP in southern Alberta are investigating a man’s death after his body was found near a set of train tracks.

Cochrane RCMP were called at around 8:15 a.m. Monday and found the man’s body under the Highway 22 overpass at about Highway 1A.

Police said the man’s identity will not be released publicly but said he is a 51-year-old from Cochrane. Further details will only be released if it’s in the public interest to do so, according to the news release.

The investigation into the sudden death is in its early stages and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police are looking at video from CP Rail in an attempt to help determine how the man died.