Halifax police trying to identify purse snatcher

Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Officers responded to the area of Agricola and Ontario Streets on Aug. 18 at 4:20 p.m.

READ: Suspect in assault on Halifax bus driver turns himself in

It was reported a man had tried to take a female victim’s purse, knocking her to the ground during the attempt, but fled empty-handed.

The suspect is described as a white man in his twenties, five-feet-eight-inches tall, with a a slim build, dark hair and was clean shaven. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie with white print on it and dark shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020.