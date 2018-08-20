Halifax police trying to identify purse snatcher
Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.
Officers responded to the area of Agricola and Ontario Streets on Aug. 18 at 4:20 p.m.
It was reported a man had tried to take a female victim’s purse, knocking her to the ground during the attempt, but fled empty-handed.
The suspect is described as a white man in his twenties, five-feet-eight-inches tall, with a a slim build, dark hair and was clean shaven. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie with white print on it and dark shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020.
