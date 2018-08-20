High bacteria level prompts swim advisory at Moose Beach

A swim advisory has been issued for Moose Beach in Orillia after a “higher than normal” bacteria level was found in the water.

According to a release issued on Monday, the city of Orillia received notice from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) on Monday, that a swim advisory had been issued for the beach due to an elevated bacteria count.

A swim advisory is issued when bacteria levels exceed those considered acceptable by the SMDHU.

According to the advisory, there may be an increased risk of developing minor irritations and infections when the bacteria count is higher than normal.

While an advisory is not a beach closure, it is a warning to swimmers.

“If you choose to swim during a swimming advisory, it may be prudent to avoid ducking your head or swallowing the water,” the release reads.

According to the city, both Couchiching Beach and Portage Bay remain unaffected and are open at this time.