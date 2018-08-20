Crime
August 20, 2018 9:57 am

Bear spray used in home invasion in Trenton: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Quinte West OPP are investigating a home invasion in Trenton on Friday night.

Lars Hagberg / Canadian Press/File
A A

OPP say suspects used a bear-spray substance in a home invasion in Trenton on Friday night.

Quinte West OPP were called to a home invasion on Bocage Street which occurred between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Northumberland OPP investigating homicide in Trent Hills

“Unknown suspects entered into the residence and assaulted several persons with a bear spray-like substance before being chased off the property,” OPP stated.

Police say the suspects were wearing track-style clothing and had their faces concealed. They were last seen running towards Pacific Street.

Anyone with information on this incident, call OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Report an error
Bear Spray
Home Invasion
Quinte West
Trenton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News