Bear spray used in home invasion in Trenton: OPP
OPP say suspects used a bear-spray substance in a home invasion in Trenton on Friday night.
Quinte West OPP were called to a home invasion on Bocage Street which occurred between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.
“Unknown suspects entered into the residence and assaulted several persons with a bear spray-like substance before being chased off the property,” OPP stated.
Police say the suspects were wearing track-style clothing and had their faces concealed. They were last seen running towards Pacific Street.
Anyone with information on this incident, call OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
