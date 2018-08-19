Winnipeg police respond to 2 gun calls in less than 12 hours
Firearms calls kept Winnipeg police officers busy Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Police confirmed an older man was sent to hospital Saturday night after being shot in the city’s West End.
“At approximately 8:30 p.m., we responded to a report of a male in his 70s who was shot in the area of Young and Sargent,” Const. Rob Carver said. “The victim is currently in stable condition, and investigators are still working through this.”
Carver was unable to provide more details, as the investigation is still ongoing.
More shots were fired early Sunday morning in Winnipeg’s St. John’s neighbourhood in an unrelated incident.
The call came in around 5:45 a.m., leading police to a home in the 200-block of Atlantic Avenue.
“It appears someone fired a shot at the front door of a residence,” Carver said, noting there were no injuries nor arrests made as of Sunday afternoon.
The incidents come just days after police recorded six separate firearm-related calls in 24 hours.
