Edmonton Fringe Festival calls for more child volunteers

The Edmonton International Fringe Festival is searching for more young volunteers.

KidsFringe – a child-friendly area – is need of about 75 volunteers – age 14 or older – to help run its new and larger space in the Old Strathcona Community League.

Volunteers run a variety of kids’ activities, including crafts and games to help children get the full experience of the area, which is three times larger than the old space.

“We’re seeing so many more families coming out to see KidsFringe,” Fringe Theatre communications specialist Megan Dart said. “We can accommodate so many more than we have in the past and it’s awesome to see.”

Those who would like to volunteer can do so online.

As of Friday, 1,100 volunteers had signed up to help at the festival.