Celebration of peace held at Jinnah Park, just days after sign vandalized

Winnipeg’s Pakistani community came together Sunday to celebrate peace at the same spot, where just days earlier the sign at Jinnah Park had been vandalized.

The sign was cut from the bottom and left leaning on a tree. It’s since been removed.

The vandalism happened less than a week after Conservative MP Maxime Bernier sent out a tweet, singling out the park as an example of “extreme multiculturalism.”

Canada under extreme Liberal multiculturalism: While a statue of our country’s founder is being removed in one city, a park was recently named after Pakistan’s founder in another, in the presence of M103 Liberal MP sponsor. Pakistan independence from India led to 1M deaths. https://t.co/5mGYDZZ4LX — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) August 15, 2018

“It was very hurtful, very saddening, very disheartening,” said Masroor Khan.

Khan helped campaign for the park’s new name. Winnipeg city council approved calling it Jinnah Park back in May.

Khan said he wants to move past the vandalism and focus on spreading peace, as well as educating the community on the Pakistani leader the park is named after.

“We have come here and it is our job to unite, it is our job to work in harmony,” said Khan. “Jinnah Park is a symbol of peace, discipline, faith, unity, which was also the motto of Jinnah.”

Sunday’s event was open to all. It also marked Pakistan’s 71st independence day, which was on Aug.14, and the upcoming Eid celebrations.

“We live in Canada. We have the neighbours, we have the friends, we have the coworkers, so when we have a celebration we invite all of them to come join us, to enjoy our festival together,” said Imran Mughal.

Khan added, the goal of the event was to spread peace, harmony and unite the community, in hopes of creating a better Winnipeg.

“Bridge the gaps, bridge the differences, you know, building relationships based on trust, love and respect.”

Close to 500 people were expected to attend Sunday’s event, which also featured a flag raising and singing of the national anthem.