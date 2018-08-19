Teen drinking while riding bike arrested for attacking police officer

A man spotted drinking while riding his bike is behind bars after assaulting a police officer.

The incident happened around 1:00 p.m. Saturday when an officer patrolling near Bruce Avenue and Ferry Road in Winnipeg’s King Edward neighbourhood spotted the suspect driving erratically.

“He appeared to be drinking, actually, on the bike,” Const. Rob Carver said. “The officer tried to pull him over and the guy fled. Eventually the officer caught him when he lost control of the bicycle, but when he went to arrest him, the guy started resisting quite violently.”

Several bystanders helped the officer keep the situation under control until another unit arrived as backup, when police were able to get the man into custody.

The 18-year-old man faces numerous charges.