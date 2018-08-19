Pedestrian left with serious injuries after Sunday morning hit-and-run

A 19-year-old male is in hospital and dealing with serious injuries following a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. when police were dispatched to the 900th block of Victoria Avenue East.

EMS attended to the victim, before transporting him to the hospital.

Early investigation indicates a red SUV, driving eastbound on Victoria Avenue, hit the pedestrian walking northbound across Victoria Avenue.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).