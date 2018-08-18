Police investigate east Regina death

The early-morning death of a Regina man is under investigation by the Regina Police Service (RPS) and Office of the Chief Coroner.

At roughly 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, RPS officers were called to a home on Stice Crescent for a suicide in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult man outside the residence with a firearm and tried to talk to him.

The man was walking away from the officers when a gunshot was heard. Police say there was no physical contact with the man, nor did they fire a shot.

Paramedics were called, but the man died at the scene.

READ MORE: Regina Police Service could change procedures around K-9 training

The Major Crimes Section is now investigating along with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Because this incident may be regarded as an ‘in-custody death’, the Ministry of Justice has been contacted. Saskatchewan Justice will decide whether or not an independent agency will need to oversee the investigation.