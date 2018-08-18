Canada
Police investigate east Regina death

Regina police say a death investigation that began Sunday is now a homicide investigation, making this Regina’s ninth homicide of the year.

The early-morning death of a Regina man is under investigation by the Regina Police Service (RPS) and Office of the Chief Coroner.

At roughly 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, RPS officers were called to a home on Stice Crescent for a suicide in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult man outside the residence with a firearm and tried to talk to him.

The man was walking away from the officers when a gunshot was heard. Police say there was no physical contact with the man, nor did they fire a shot.

Paramedics were called, but the man died at the scene.

The Major Crimes Section is now investigating along with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Because this incident may be regarded as an ‘in-custody death’, the Ministry of Justice has been contacted. Saskatchewan Justice will decide whether or not an independent agency will need to oversee the investigation.

