Tornado cleanup continues into week three in the RM of Alonsa

Residents in the RM of Alonsa are still cleaning up the aftermath of a deadly twister which struck the area at the beginning of the month.

The EF-4 tornado was on the ground for about 45 minutes, ripping some homes off their foundations, destroying several campers, and killing a 77-year-old man.

READ MORE: One fatality after storm, tornado hits RM of Alonsa: Reeve

Reeve for the RM, Stan Asham, said the main issue right now is the amount of debris still in Lake Manitoba.

“There’s been nothing done in the water,” Asham said. “Even if we find something, we’re not equipped to drag it in or take it out. We’re not experienced to clean up water.”

“I sure don’t think the RM should be responsible for that.”

Asham added groups have been checking the water with boats and a drone, but suspects there’s much more debris out of sight beneath the surface.

“There’s bound to be a lot of metal in the lake,” Asham said. “The other day I noticed part of a culvert sticking out of the water.”

Asham didn’t speculate on who might be able to help clean the lake.

READ MORE: ‘We looked up and the house was gone’: 14 people huddle in basement, survive Alonsa tornado