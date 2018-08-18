Man, 24, facing rash of weapons charges after shots fired at North Preston home

A 24-year-old man is facing charges after multiple gunshots were fired towards a home in North Preston, N.S., earlier in August.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers responded to call on Aug. 5 around 3:45 p.m. after a man in a silver car was seen firing multiple gunshots towards a home on Downey Road.

There were no injuries or damage to nearby homes, according to police.

READ MORE: Police seek suspect after shots fired from moving car at North Preston home

Cambridge Jecoby Downey was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with the shooting.

He has been charged with discharge of a firearm with intention to cause bodily harm, intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, restricted weapon, or a prohibited device, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Downey appeared in court on Thursday and has been released on conditions.

READ MORE: Thousands to attend funeral service for 2 officers killed in Fredericton shooting

He is expected to reappear in court on Sept. 20.