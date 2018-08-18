Cambridge Downey
August 18, 2018 10:22 am

Man, 24, facing rash of weapons charges after shots fired at North Preston home

The shots were fired at this home in North Preston, N.S., on Aug. 5, 2018.

A 24-year-old man is facing charges after multiple gunshots were fired towards a home in North Preston, N.S., earlier in August.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers responded to call on Aug. 5 around 3:45 p.m. after a man in a silver car was seen firing multiple gunshots towards a home on Downey Road.

There were no injuries or damage to nearby homes, according to police.

Cambridge Jecoby Downey was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with the shooting.

He has been charged with discharge of a firearm with intention to cause bodily harm, intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, restricted weapon, or a prohibited device, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Downey appeared in court on Thursday and has been released on conditions.

He is expected to reappear in court on Sept. 20.

 
