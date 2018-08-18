Crime
August 18, 2018 8:53 am
Updated: August 18, 2018 8:54 am

Police investigating report of shots fire on Barrington Street

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Barrington Street.

File/ Global News
A A

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to a report of shots fired on Barrington Street’s north side Friday night.

Police say the call to the 3400 block of Barrington came in just before 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Thousands to attend funeral service for 2 officers killed in Fredericton shooting

No injuries were reported, and police do not believe it was a random shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrington
Barrington Street
Crime
Crime Stoppers
Halifax
Halifax Regional Police
Nova Scotia
Police
Shooting
Shots fired

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News