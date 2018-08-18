Police investigating report of shots fire on Barrington Street
A A
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to a report of shots fired on Barrington Street’s north side Friday night.
Police say the call to the 3400 block of Barrington came in just before 9 p.m.
READ MORE: Thousands to attend funeral service for 2 officers killed in Fredericton shooting
No injuries were reported, and police do not believe it was a random shooting.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.