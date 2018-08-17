Bradford man facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend
A man from Bradford is facing charges after his ex-girlfriend alleges he sexually assaulted her back in July.
According to South Simcoe police, on Wednesday, a woman told officers she had been sexually assaulted by her former boyfriend.
The alleged assault reportedly took place on July 29.
Officers say the victim did not require medical attention as a result of the alleged assault.
Following an investigation, officers arrested and charged a 25-year-old man from Bradford.
Police say the man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.
According to police, the accused was held pending a bail hearing.
