Crime
August 17, 2018 6:12 pm

Bradford man facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say a 25-year-old man from Bradford has now been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter
A A

A man from Bradford is facing charges after his ex-girlfriend alleges he sexually assaulted her back in July.

According to South Simcoe police, on Wednesday, a woman told officers she had been sexually assaulted by her former boyfriend.

READ MORE: Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Nottawasaga, GTA

The alleged assault reportedly took place on July 29.

Officers say the victim did not require medical attention as a result of the alleged assault.

Following an investigation, officers arrested and charged a 25-year-old man from Bradford.

Police say the man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

According to police, the accused was held pending a bail hearing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Bradford
Bradford West Gwillimbury
Crime
ex-boyfriend
Sexual Assault
sexual assault arrest
South Simcoe Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News