The search for a missing Orillia youth is now over.

According to Orillia OPP, 12-year-old Tyler Johnston has been located by police.

Johnston had been reported missing from the Orillia area since Thursday.

LOCATED: Tyler JOHNSTON has been located. #OPP would like to thank those who assisted. ^jt pic.twitter.com/FGieYCTIDB — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) August 17, 2018

Police thanked the public for helping.