Hamilton senior named victim in fatal collision with cement truck

Hamilton police say a 77-year-old cyclist is dead following a collision with a cement truck on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash just before 9:30 a.m. in the area of Queen and King streets.

Police have not provided details on the circumstances surrounding the collision, but said that the matter remains under investigation.

“The driver of the cement mixer is co-operating with police,” investigators said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

The victim’s name has not been released.

.@HamiltonPolice say they are responding to a fatal collision at Queen Street South and King Street West. It appear… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) August 17, 2018

The area was closed for several hours on Friday as the Collision Reconstruction team was called in to investigate.

Hamilton police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash to contact Det. Const. Hendrik Vandercraats of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4755 or 905-546-4753.

HPS is currently investigating a fatality collision @ King St & Queen St. The intersection will remain closed for the majority of the day. Please avoid the surrounding area as traffic will be greatly affected. Collision Reconstruction has been activated. #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 17, 2018