Canada
August 17, 2018 11:19 am
Updated: August 17, 2018 4:23 pm

Hamilton senior named victim in fatal collision with cement truck

900 CHML

The scene of a fatal collision at King and Queen Streets in Hamilton on Aug. 17.

Nick Westoll/Global News
Hamilton police say a 77-year-old cyclist is dead following a collision with a cement truck on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash just before 9:30 a.m. in the area of Queen and King streets.

Police have not provided details on the circumstances surrounding the collision, but said that the matter remains under investigation.

“The driver of the cement mixer is co-operating with police,”  investigators said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The area was closed for several hours on Friday as the Collision Reconstruction team was called in to investigate.

Hamilton police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash to contact Det. Const. Hendrik Vandercraats of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4755 or 905-546-4753.

