Man dies after truck rolls over, lands in highway median in southern N.B.
A 54-year-old man has died as the result of a single-vehicle rollover in Pocologan, N.B., Thursday afternoon.
New Brunswick RCMP say the crash along Highway 1 happened around 4:40 p.m.
Police believe the pickup truck travelling in the westbound lane left the road and rolled over, then came to a rest in the median.
The victim from Croker Hill, N.B., died at the scene, according to police.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
