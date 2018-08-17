Orillia OPP seek public’s help in locating missing youth
Orillia OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Tyler Johnston, who has been missing from the Orillia area since around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Police have described Johnston as approximately five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds. He has straight, dark brown hair and grey eyes.
According to police, he was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing and Timberland work boots. Officers say he may be carrying a black and white backpack.
Police say he may be riding a red and green BMX bike with purple pedals.
Police are asking anyone with information or who may know of Johnston’s whereabouts to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
