Orillia OPP seek public’s help in locating missing youth

Orillia OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Tyler Johnston, who has been missing from the Orillia area since around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Police have described Johnston as approximately five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds. He has straight, dark brown hair and grey eyes.

MISSING: Tyler JOHNSTON 12 yrs male – 5'5" 150 lbs -Wearing black shirt w/ white writing, Timberland boots – Riding BMX bike – Last seen: Thurs. Aug 16/18 City of #Orillia #OPP 1-888-310-1122 ^ag pic.twitter.com/SQhyPhoiEH — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) August 17, 2018

According to police, he was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing and Timberland work boots. Officers say he may be carrying a black and white backpack.

Police say he may be riding a red and green BMX bike with purple pedals.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may know of Johnston’s whereabouts to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).