23-year-old man charged in connection with attempted sexual assault on woman jogging west of Edmonton

Charges have been laid against a 23-year-old man in connection with an alleged attempted sexual assault in Onoway, Alta., the RCMP said in a news release on Thursday

Police said a 20-year-old woman told them she was out running at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday when she noticed a white cube van following her.

She said a male driver wearing a mask got out of the van and started chasing her.

The woman said they struggled but she was able to get away and ran to a neighbour’s house where she called police.

RCMP said they were able to locate the vehicle and the suspect right away.

Curtis Thibert of Stony Plain, Alta. has been charged with sexual assault and being disguised with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

Thibert was released from custody with conditions and will appear in court on Sept. 5, 2018.

RCMP are asking any witnesses to contact them at 780-968-7200 or through Crime Stoppers.

Onoway is located about 65 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.