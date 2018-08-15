Fire destroys unoccupied home in Senneville

Montreal firefighters have gained control of a house fire in Senneville after they were called to the scene early Wednesday afternoon.

Luc Galarneau, chief of operations for the city’s fire department, said flames tore through the unoccupied home on Senneville Road near Philipps Avenue.

“For unknown reason at this point, the house caught fire,” he said.

READ MORE: Senneville woman injured after homemade bomb explodes in mailbox

The house, which has been unoccupied for years, was being renovated. Galarneau said three employees were there at the time of the fire and they were evaluated by first responders at the scene.

While it was a first-alarm fire since the property is not surrounded by other homes, Galarneau said it took 50 firefighters to put out the flames.

He said the home was destroyed.

There will be an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Related Senneville woman injured after homemade bomb explodes in mailbox