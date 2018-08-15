Canada
August 15, 2018 3:17 pm
Updated: August 15, 2018 3:29 pm

Fire destroys unoccupied home in Senneville

By Online Producer  Global News

The fire tore through a home on Senneville Road early Wednesday afternoon.

Pascal Marchand/Global News
A A

Montreal firefighters have gained control of a house fire in Senneville after they were called to the scene early Wednesday afternoon.

Luc Galarneau, chief of operations for the city’s fire department, said flames tore through the unoccupied home on Senneville Road near Philipps Avenue.

“For unknown reason at this point, the house caught fire,” he said.

READ MORE: Senneville woman injured after homemade bomb explodes in mailbox

The house, which has been unoccupied for years, was being renovated. Galarneau said three employees were there at the time of the fire and they were evaluated by first responders at the scene.

While it was a first-alarm fire since the property is not surrounded by other homes, Galarneau said it took 50 firefighters to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Pascal Marchand/Global News

Pascal Marchand/Global News

He said the home was destroyed.

There will be an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
House Fire
Montreal Fire Department
Montreal firefighters
Senneville
West Island

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News