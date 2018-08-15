Police say 30 cheese cakes stolen from food truck in Simcoe, Ont.

SIMCOE, Ont. – Provincial police say they are investigating a theft of about 30 cheese cakes near Simcoe, Ont.
Police say the desserts were stolen from a food truck between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturday.
OPP spokesman Const. Ed Sanchuk says the 30 cakes are worth about $150 all together.
He says there is no suspect information.
Sanchuk says about a month ago, numerous ice cream cones were stolen from a truck in the same neighbourhood, but he says it’s not known if the two thefts are related.
