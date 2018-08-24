Those Old Radio Shows August 24 & 25
Friday, August 24, 2018:
Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Native Problem Ep.113; Amos & Andy – Porch Wreckers
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Dr. Takes a Wife
Hour 3: Have Gun Will Travel – Bringing Up Ollie; Let George Do It – Partner in Panama
Hour 4: Life of Riley – Riley’s Old Flame Bertha; Dark Fantasy – I Am Your Brother
Saturday, August 25, 2018:
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Dream Farm Ep.69; Aldrich Family – Grouse for Dinner
Hour 2: Black Musem – A Shilling; Casey, Crime Photographer – Key Witness
Hour 3: The Whistler – Hit and Run; The Great Gildersleeve – Babysitting Assignment
Hour 4: Dragnet – The Big TV; The Line Up – Murdered for 25000
Hour 5: Abbot and Costello – New Press Agent; Roy Rogers – Prodigal
