RCMP look for suspect in Gillam sexual assault

RCMP are asking for the public’s help with finding a suspect after a sexual assault in Gillam, Man.

Police say a 32-year-old woman was assaulted between 2-3 a.m. on August 5 in a wooded area near the trailer court in Gillam.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the RCMP said there is no description of the suspect and is asking for assistance from anybody in the community who may have been in the area.

Gillam RCMP can be contacted at 204-652-2436.