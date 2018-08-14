Door-to-door canvasser arrested in Burlington

Halton police have made an arrest after a man went door-to-door in Burlington saying he was raising money for a local place of worship.
READ MORE: Personal support worker accused of defrauding patient: Halton Police
Halton police were called about a suspicious person canvassing door-to-door for money, who was falsely claiming to be a member of a local place of worship in the Headon Forest area.
After an extensive search and with the assistance of local residents, 25-year-old Mohammed Ismail of Hamilton was arrested.
He is facing several charges including fraud and trespassing.
READ MORE: Halton police investigating vehicle thefts in Oakville
Police believe the suspect fraudulently obtained funds from numerous citizens in the Headon Forest area and throughout Burlington.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 extension 2316.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.