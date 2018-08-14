Door-to-door canvasser arrested in Burlington

Halton police have made an arrest after a man went door-to-door in Burlington saying he was raising money for a local place of worship.

Halton police were called about a suspicious person canvassing door-to-door for money, who was falsely claiming to be a member of a local place of worship in the Headon Forest area.

After an extensive search and with the assistance of local residents, 25-year-old Mohammed Ismail of Hamilton was arrested.

He is facing several charges including fraud and trespassing.

Police believe the suspect fraudulently obtained funds from numerous citizens in the Headon Forest area and throughout Burlington.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 extension 2316.