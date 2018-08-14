World
August 14, 2018 1:31 am

Ex-Australian archbishop convicted of hiding child sex abuse ordered to 1 year on house arrest

By Staff The Associated Press

Former Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson (C) leaves Newcastle Local Court after a post-sentence decision on home detention assessment, in Newcastle, Australia, 14 August 2018.

EPA/DARREN PATEMAN via AP
A A

The most senior Roman Catholic cleric convicted of covering up child sex abuse has been ordered by an Australian court to serve his 1-year sentence in home detention rather than jail.

Newcastle Magistrate Robert Stone on Tuesday ordered former Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson to be detained at his sister’s house for at least six months before he is eligible for parole.

Coverage of child sex abuse on Globalnews.ca:

Wilson, 67, has denied the accusations and had refused to resign pending an appeal. But Pope Francis accepted Wilson’s resignation last month after mounting pressure including from the Australian prime minister.

Stone in May had found Wilson guilty of failing to report to police the repeated abuse of two altar boys by pedophile priest James Fletcher in the Hunter Valley region north of Sydney during the 1970s.

READ MORE: Pope Francis accepts resignation of U.S. cardinal accused of sexual abuse

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
child sex abuse
Philip Wilson
philip wilson australian archbishop
philip wilson child sex abuse
philip wilson child sex abuse australian archbishop
philip wilson child sex abuse cover up
philip wilson cover up child sex abuse

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News