August 12, 2018 6:10 pm

Vancouver firefighters will repeat ‘pop-up water parks’ on Thursday

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

Firefighters spray crowds at a pop-up water park on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services
Didn’t get a chance to splash with your local firefighters last week? Well, now you’ll have another shot.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services is holding another free family “pop-up water park” event on Thursday, Aug. 16.

Hot weather is expected to return next week, with Environment Canada forecasting temperatures of 24 degrees on Thursday.

Firefighters will bring their aerial ladder trucks to three Vancouver locations, where kids (and kids at heart) can take advantage of misting sprays.

This time, crews will visit three new parks from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

  • Strathcona Park
  • John Hendry Park (Trout Lake)
  • Balaclava Park

VFRS says the events are a chance for the public to both cool down and meet their local firefighters.

The department says the last event was a success and that it has considered making the spray sessions a weekly Thursday event.

