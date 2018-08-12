Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Brampton: Peel police

Peel police say a pedestrian has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Officers said they were called to Clarke Boulevard between Dixie Road and Briar Path for a motor vehicle collision around 3:00 a.m.

A 37-year-old man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Officers said he was pronounced dead at 4:50 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. Police said there are no pending charges at this time.

The major collisions bureau has taken over the investigation.