Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Brampton: Peel police
Peel police say a pedestrian has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton early Sunday morning.
Officers said they were called to Clarke Boulevard between Dixie Road and Briar Path for a motor vehicle collision around 3:00 a.m.
A 37-year-old man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Officers said he was pronounced dead at 4:50 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. Police said there are no pending charges at this time.
The major collisions bureau has taken over the investigation.
