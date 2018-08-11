Woman charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Liverpool

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after a 48-year-old man was stabbed in Liverpool, N.S., early Friday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers were called to the home on Church Street just before 12:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Police on scene of serious crash between car, motorcycle in Tatamagouche

Officers arrived to find that the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed.

He was sent to the South Shore Regional Hospital in Bridgewater for treatment.

READ MORE: Plane crashes in Puget Sound after airline employee stole aircraft at Sea-Tac airport

The woman was arrested at a nearby home and taken into custody, according to police. She remains behinds bars and is scheduled to appear in court Monday to face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of weapon dangerous to the public peace.

The RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating the matter.