York Regional Police investigating after fatal Friday night collision in Vaughan

York Regional Police say they are investigating a fatal collision that left one person dead late Friday night in Vaughan.

Officers said they were called to Major Mackenzie Drive and Wellness Way at 11:40 p.m. with reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

ROAD CLOSURE – Major Mack will be closed from Jane to HWY 400 #Vaughan

serious collision has occurred & the roadway will be closed for next few hours

Please find alternate route

LD — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 11, 2018

York Regional Paramedics told Global News the motorcyclist was non-responsive when they arrived and was pronounced on the scene.

READ MORE: Multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket leaves several people injured: police

There is no information on the victim or the other driver at this time.

Police said they are investigating the incident as criminal but could not disclose any other information.