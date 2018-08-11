York Regional Police investigating after fatal Friday night collision in Vaughan
A A
York Regional Police say they are investigating a fatal collision that left one person dead late Friday night in Vaughan.
Officers said they were called to Major Mackenzie Drive and Wellness Way at 11:40 p.m. with reports of a multi-vehicle collision.
York Regional Paramedics told Global News the motorcyclist was non-responsive when they arrived and was pronounced on the scene.
READ MORE: Multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket leaves several people injured: police
There is no information on the victim or the other driver at this time.
Police said they are investigating the incident as criminal but could not disclose any other information.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.