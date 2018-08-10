Newmarket teen and man facing charges after stolen vehicle recovered in Bradford

Two teenagers from Newmarket are facing charges after police recovered a stolen vehicle in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

According to South Simcoe police, at around 8 a.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a coffee shop on Bridge Street after receiving a report of a suspected impaired driver.

The caller told police the driver had fallen asleep at the drive-thru window before parking in the parking lot.

Police say the vehicle in question had been reported stolen in mid-July from a home in the Durham region.

According to police, the 19-year-old driver and his 16-year-old passenger were arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Officers say they detected signs of impairment, and after testing, the driver was additionally charged with impaired driving by drug.