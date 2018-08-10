Two charged during shoplifting arrest

A 32-year-old Omemee woman and a 41-year-old Peterborough man are charged after an incident at a store on Chemong Road in Peterborough.

On Thursday, a woman was seen taking items from the shelves and then returning the unpaid items fraudulently at the returns desk, Peterborough Police said.

Store loss prevention officers attempted to place her under arrest, at which point the accused allegedly resisted and assaulted one of the officers.

READ MORE: Peterborough security guard threatened with firearm, police say

Police say a passerby attempted to involve himself in the incident and attempted to assault one of the officers.

During the police investigation, it was reported to police the woman had attended the same store and performed two other fraudulent transactions by returning unpaid merchandise at the returns desk.

Katie-Lynne Hughes, 32, of Emily Manor Drive, Omemee, is charged with the following:

Fraud under $5,000 X4

Theft under $5,000

Assault with intent to resist arrest

Fail to comply with an undertaking

Robert Neilson Coleman, 41, of Lily Lake Road, Peterborough, is charged with the following:

Assault

Hughes and Coleman were released from custody and will be in court on Aug. 30.