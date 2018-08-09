Canada
August 9, 2018 5:37 pm

Pinty’s chicken products recalled due to possible Listeria Contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Health Canada says a frozen food company is recalling a line of chicken strips in British Columbia and the Prairies due to possible bacterial contamination.

CFIA
Pinty’s Delicious Foods Inc.’s Oven Roasted Chicken Breast Strips have been recalled from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba following tests by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Health Canada says the pre-cooked fare may be contaminated with a strain of Listeria.

The recalled cutlets were from two batches with best-before dates of Aug. 9 and Aug. 15.

Health Canada warns that the food may not look or smell spoiled but can still lead to sickness.

The agency says that pregnant and elderly people are particularly at risk.

Symptoms can include nausea, fever and muscle aches.

