Human remains found near Marineland in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – Police are investigating after human remains were found near Niagara Falls, Ont.
They say the remains were discovered by a civilian around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say the remains were found two kilometres from the Marineland theme park.
They declined to comment on the cause of death, the condition of the remains, or whether foul play is suspected in the death.
The coroner’s office has been called in to investigate and police say they remain on the scene.
