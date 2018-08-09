Cookstown man charged after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Bradford

A 19-year-old man from Cookstown has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after a pedestrian was struck in Bradford.

According to the South Simcoe police, on Wednesday just before 8 p.m., officers were called to a coffee shop on Holland Street West after receiving a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say a vehicle had pulled away from a drive-thru quickly and turned south into the parking lot, hitting the victim.

READ MORE: Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Innisfil: South Simcoe police

According to police, a 22-year-old woman from Innisfil was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the suspect stopped immediately and was arrested on scene without incident.

Officers say he was transported to the South Division and was released later with a future court date.