Man accused of using bear spray in apparent Delta road rage incident charged with assault

A Surrey man who allegedly bear sprayed another motorist after a traffic dispute in Delta, B.C., has been charged with assault.

Delta police say the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, a pair of vehicles had pulled over after an interaction along 72nd Avenue involving allegations of tailgating and high-beaming.

Police said a passenger in a Volkswagen got out of his car and allegedly used bear spray on the passengers of a Dodge.

A second occupant of the Volkswagen also exited the vehicle, but when he stepped onto the road he was struck by an oncoming Ford truck, police said.

The Ford driver pulled over and called 911. Paramedics arrived on the scene and transported the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said 28-year-old Mahamed Halane has now been charged with assault with a weapon.

He has been released on conditions and is due back in court on Aug. 21.