New Brunswick taking precautionary steps after sewage discharge in river in Maine

Health officials are taking steps to warn New Brunswickers about potential impacts to the Saint John River, following sewage discharge across the border in Maine.

The Department of Health was notified Tuesday that there was an unexpected discharge into the Fish River in Fort Kent, ME.

“While this sewage discharge happened within the state of Maine, there is potential for short-term impacts to the Saint John River,” said Dr. Mariane Paquet, medical officer of health for the North Region, in a news release.

“Following notification from Maine, regional officials have conducted a risk assessment to determine which immediate areas were potentially impacted within New Brunswick.”

The province has taken a risk assessment of nearby beaches and areas that intake drinking water. They have opted to post precaution signs at the beach in Saint- Hilaire and advised the Village of Baker Brook to keep an eye on their drinking water intake.

They have also taken water samples from both locations.

“Precautionary measures will be lifted once the Department of Health is satisfied that the situation is resolved,” the province said in a statement.

The Department of Health is also offering these tips to New Brusnwickers before entering a body of water:

do a scan before entering the water, and do not enter if you see a potential hazard

do not swallow the water

do not enter if you have open cuts or sores