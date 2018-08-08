Man in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Toronto’s east end

A man is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Toronto’s east end Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road after reports of a stabbing at around 12:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said they located a man in his 40s or 50s suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police said a male suspect is in custody.