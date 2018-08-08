Crime
August 8, 2018 12:46 pm
Updated: August 8, 2018 12:55 pm

Man in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Toronto’s east end

By Web Coordinator  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A man is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Toronto’s east end Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road after reports of a stabbing at around 12:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said they located a man in his 40s or 50s suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police said a male suspect is in custody.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News