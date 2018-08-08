Entertainment
Country superstar Carrie Underwood coming back to Winnipeg

Carrie Underwood is returning to Bell MTS Place next year for “The Cry Pretty Tour 360.”

The country music superstar will be in Winnipeg on June 2, 2019. She was last in Winnipeg in October of 2016.

The tour is in support of her upcoming album, Cry Pretty, which will be released on Sept. 14.

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

