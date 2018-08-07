BC wildfires
August 7, 2018 10:55 pm
Updated: August 7, 2018 10:58 pm

Fires doused beside Westside Road

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

A scorched hillside behind yellow caution tape on Westside Road Aug 7, 2018.

Dan Couch/ Global Okanagan
The causes of two fires on Westside Road Tuesday afternoon are under investigation, but are believed to be human caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Both blazes were sparked near Fintry after 12:30 p.m. and both have been knocked down, spokesperson Nicole Bonnett said.

One fire grew to 20 metres by 15 metres beside the roadway and into the grassy hillside, the other was reportedly smaller but in close proximity.

North Westside firefighters were joined by a BC wildland fire crew to douse the flames.

Fire crews pack up equipment after dousing flames on Westside Road Aug 8, 2018.

Dan Couch/ Global Okanagan

