Fires doused beside Westside Road

The causes of two fires on Westside Road Tuesday afternoon are under investigation, but are believed to be human caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Both blazes were sparked near Fintry after 12:30 p.m. and both have been knocked down, spokesperson Nicole Bonnett said.

One fire grew to 20 metres by 15 metres beside the roadway and into the grassy hillside, the other was reportedly smaller but in close proximity.

North Westside firefighters were joined by a BC wildland fire crew to douse the flames.