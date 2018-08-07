RCMP investigate sex assault at powwow north of Edmonton

Police are asking any potential witnesses to come forward after receiving a complaint about a male “inappropriately” groping a “young” female and trying to take off her clothes at a powwow just north of Edmonton over the weekend.

Morinville RCMP said the incident occurred at a powwow at Poundmaker’s Lodge on Sunday. They said it happened following an ironman competition.

“The victim was walking along a trail behind the large teepees,” police said in a news release on Tuesday. “While walking on the trail, a tall male — approximately six-foot-one — wearing a baggy black sweater (with no writing on it) and blue jeans grabbed the victim and attempted to pull her off the trail.”

Mounties said the male then continued to grope the victim while trying to take her clothes off and saying the words, “Just let it happen,” a number of times.

“The female was able to fight off the assailant and flee,” police said, adding she saw the male then get into a car and drive away from the scene. The vehicles is described as a dirty sports car from the 2000s that had a number of dents.

Global News contacted the RCMP to ask if the victim and suspect are adults or children but police declined to answer.

If there are any witnesses to the offence or any other potential victims who want to come forward, Morinville RCMP are asking them to visit their detachment or to call them at 780.939.4520. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 or online.