Man sent to hospital after explosion in Norfolk County

An elderly man has suffered serious burns following an explosion in Norfolk County, Ont.

Fire crews were called to Charlotteville Road 8 just after 12:30 p.m. Monday after neighbours reported hearing a loud explosion and spotted smoke coming from a nearby residence.

Norfolk County fire prevention officer Michael Atkins stated: “The home was not permanently occupied at the time of the incident. The property owner was working in the basement of the residence when the explosion occurred. He did suffer burns as a result of the explosion and was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.”

While fire damage to the building was minimal, significant structural damage occurred as a result of the explosion.

“Several doors and windows were blown out, and the entire structure appears to have lifted from the foundation,” Atkins said.

Currently, the incident is still under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.