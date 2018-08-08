When severe Manitoba weather hits, knowing what to do will help keep you alive

From thunderstorms to twisters, severe weather happens during summer in Manitoba. With weather forecasters expecting hot conditions through the week, the risk of tornadoes is real.
An EF4 tornado hit the western Manitoba community of Alonsa Aug. 3, killing one man and injuring two others.
Environment Canada first rated the storm as an EF3, but upgraded it after receiving damage pictures and reports. The weather service encourages reports from the public using #MBStorm. Submissions can also be made here at mbstorm@canada.ca.
Would you know what to do if severe weather, a lightning storm or a tornado, happens in your area?
Emergency experts say the best way to weather a storm is to be ready even before it hits. Always check the weather forecast before you go out driving, boating or camping.
You should always have a number of items on hand for use in case of a severe weather event:
According to the Canadian Department of Public Safety, what you do during a storm will depend on the conditions.
In heavy rain, check to make sure you have adequate drainage around where you are, to prevent flooding.
If a thunderstorm is approaching, unplug radios and TVs and listen for weather updates on a battery-powered radio. Make sure loose objects outdoors, such as furniture or garbage cans, are secured so they don’t become flying hazards. Stay inside where it is safe.
In lightning, get inside a house, building or solid structure – not a tent or awning. Stay away from trees or water. A car is better than being outside, but being indoors is better still. If your only option is outdoors, stay low.
If the situation is a tornado, the rule of thumb is to get as close to the ground as possible, to protect your head and watch for flying debris.
In the case of a tornado, what you do depends on where you are.
The federal government website suggests you have an emergency kit containing:
Find more information on what to do when severe weather hits, on the Government of Canada website here.
