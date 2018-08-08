When severe Manitoba weather hits, knowing what to do will help keep you alive

From thunderstorms to twisters, severe weather happens during summer in Manitoba. With weather forecasters expecting hot conditions through the week, the risk of tornadoes is real.

READ MORE: Central and southern Manitoba in store for a heat wave, hot weather warnings

An EF4 tornado hit the western Manitoba community of Alonsa Aug. 3, killing one man and injuring two others.

Environment Canada first rated the storm as an EF3, but upgraded it after receiving damage pictures and reports. The weather service encourages reports from the public using #MBStorm. Submissions can also be made here at mbstorm@canada.ca.

READ MORE: One fatality after storm, tornado hits RM of Alonsa: Reeve

Would you know what to do if severe weather, a lightning storm or a tornado, happens in your area?

Be prepared

Emergency experts say the best way to weather a storm is to be ready even before it hits. Always check the weather forecast before you go out driving, boating or camping.

You should always have a number of items on hand for use in case of a severe weather event:

an emergency kit (see below for a complete list of items to include in your kit)

a heating source/fuel

water and ready-to-eat food

battery-powered or wind-up flashlights and radios, and extra batteries

your emergency plan complete with contact information

WATCH: Touring the aftermath of the devastating tornado near Alonsa, Manitoba

During a storm

According to the Canadian Department of Public Safety, what you do during a storm will depend on the conditions.

In heavy rain, check to make sure you have adequate drainage around where you are, to prevent flooding.

If a thunderstorm is approaching, unplug radios and TVs and listen for weather updates on a battery-powered radio. Make sure loose objects outdoors, such as furniture or garbage cans, are secured so they don’t become flying hazards. Stay inside where it is safe.

In lightning, get inside a house, building or solid structure – not a tent or awning. Stay away from trees or water. A car is better than being outside, but being indoors is better still. If your only option is outdoors, stay low.

If the situation is a tornado, the rule of thumb is to get as close to the ground as possible, to protect your head and watch for flying debris.

READ MORE: What to do in case of a tornado

In the case of a tornado, what you do depends on where you are.

In a house

keep away from windows, doors and fireplaces

If you are advised by officials to evacuate, go, and take your emergency kit with you

Do not use your land-line telephone – it is not safe. Use a cellular telephone instead, if you have service

Go to the basement or take shelter in a small interior ground floor room such as a bathroom, closet or hallway

If you don’t have a basement or closet, protect yourself by taking shelter under a heavy table or desk

In a car

Stop the car away from trees or power lines that might fall on you. Stay there.

If you spot a tornado in the distance go to the nearest solid shelter.

If the tornado is close, get out of your car and take cover in a low-lying area, such as a ditch.

Camping or boating

Do not go out in a boat during a storm. If you are on the water when bad weather approaches, head for shore immediately. Always check the marine forecast before leaving for a day of boating and listen to weather reports while you are out on the water.

More than half of all deaths from tornadoes happen in mobile homes – find shelter elsewhere, preferably in a building with a strong foundation.

If no shelter is available, lie down in a ditch, away from your car or mobile home. Beware of flooding from downpours and be prepared to move.

RELATED: Surviving the most powerful tornado in Canadian history

The federal government website suggests you have an emergency kit containing:

Water — two litres of water per person per day (include small bottles)

Food that won’t spoil, such as canned food, energy bars and dried foods (replace once a year)

Manual can opener

Wind-up or battery-powered flashlight (and extra batteries)

Wind-up or battery-powered radio (and extra batteries)

First aid kit

Extra keys for your car and house

Cash, inlcuding change

Important family documents such as identification, insurance and bank records

Emergency plan — include a copy in your kit as well as contact information.

Find more information on what to do when severe weather hits, on the Government of Canada website here.